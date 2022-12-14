Left Menu

Turkish court sentences Erdogan rival to jail for insulting officials

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 20:36 IST
Turkish court sentences Erdogan rival to jail for insulting officials

A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a popular rival of President Tayyip Erdogan, to more than two years in prison and imposed a political ban for insulting public officials, in a ruling set to go to an appeal.

Imamoglu, from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), was tried over a 2019 speech in which he said those who annulled the Istanbul local elections at the time were "fools." The charge carried a maximum prison sentence of four years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

