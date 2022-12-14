Bharat Jodo Yatra uniting people across country: Delhi Cong chief

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi has been uniting people across the country and has proved that people want to live in peace and coexist in communal amity, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said Wednesday.

Addressing the executive committee members, and office-bearers from block and district Congress committees at Rajiv Bhawan here, he said workers of the party are fully geared up to host the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is slated to enter the national capital on December 24.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, is passing through Rajasthan and it will complete 100 days on Friday ''The Delhi Congress will spare no efforts to ensure that not only the Congress workers but also the common people join the rally in Delhi. The Yatra has proven that people want to live in peace and coexist in communal amity. Bharat Jodo Yatra is historic in many ways,'' Chaudhary said. The Congress' Delhi in-charge Shakti Sinh Gohil said the country was ''fed up with the vote-bank politics of the BJP and its minions''. Their only agenda is to divide people for electoral gains, he alleged. ''Bharat Jodo Yatra has been reviving broken spirits. The Congress has a history of fighting despite setbacks. There was a time when the Congress was in power in 19 states, yet the party never overreacted when it won elections or disillusioned when it lost power. For us, power is a way to serve the people and the party always maintained equilibrium when in power or out of it,'' Gohil said. The yatra will enter Delhi on December 24 after which there will be a break when the containers in which the participants have been staying will be serviced and equipped for winter. It will resume from Delhi on January 3 and then move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and then Jammu and Kashmir.

