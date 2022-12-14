Left Menu

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir demands public execution of accused in Delhi acid attack case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 22:48 IST
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir demands public execution of accused in Delhi acid attack case
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday demanded public execution of the person who threw acid on a 17-year-old girl in Delhi while she was on her way to school.

The cricketer-turned-politician also said that a ''fear of immeasurable pain'' needs to be instilled in those indulging in such crimes.

Hours after the girl was attacked with acid by two bike-borne masked men in west Delhi, three accused, including her neighbour, were arrested, police said.

The girl has sustained eight per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital's burn ICU, officials said, adding the accused probably threw nitric acid on the victim.

''Words can't do any justice. We have to instil fear of immeasurable pain in these animals. The boy who threw acid at the school girl needs to be publicly executed by authorities,'' Gambhir, the MP from East Delhi, tweeted.

As outrage spread over the attack many also raised questions over the availability of acid in markets despite a ban. Women's groups and others, including Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, raised questions on the availability of acid in markets despite a ban, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked how the accused could have gathered so much courage. Lieutenant Governor (LG) Saxena spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on the matter and has sought a detailed report, including as to how the acid used was procured despite a ban in the city, the handle Raj Niwas Delhi, run by the LG Secretariat, said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
2
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global
3
INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into debt

INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022