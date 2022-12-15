Left Menu

Border row: Union govt should find out mastermind behind 'fake' Twitter handles, says Ajit Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 16:43 IST
Border row: Union govt should find out mastermind behind 'fake' Twitter handles, says Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday demanded that the Union government find out the ''mastermind'' behind the 'fake' Twitter accounts which allegedly fuelled tensions over the boundary dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

He was responding to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's claim that tweets in the name of Karnataka Chief Minister claiming some areas of Maharashtra were not actually posted by Basavaraj Bommai.

On Wednesday, Union home minister Amit Shah, who met the chief ministers of both the states, had said that fake tweets in the name of top leaders also escalated the issue. Talking to reporters here, Pawar, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, said the border dispute is before the Supreme Court, and if Karnataka CM Bommai had not made unwarranted comments, tensions would not have risen.

''This led to residents of border villages in Maharashtra talking about joining Karnataka due to lack of development,'' he said.

''The mastermind behind the fake Twitter accounts, whose tweets hurt the sentiments and sparked protests, should be found out,'' Pawar added.

The NCP leader also demanded that senior lawyer Harish Salve be engaged to represent Maharashtra in the case before the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, Union home minister Shah had asked chief ministers of the two states to set up a six-member joint ministerial panel to deal with the dispute and not make any claims till the SC pronounces its verdict.

The dispute centres on Maharashtra's claims on Belagavi and the surrounding region in northern Karnataka which has a sizable Marathi-speaking population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022