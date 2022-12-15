Case against MLA Thomas K Thomas
- Country:
- India
Kerala police have registered a case against Kuttanad MLA and NCP leader Thomas K Thomas and his wife for allegedly assaulting a local woman leader of the party.
The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a complaint from Nationalist Mahila Congress leader R B Jisha.
Jisha alleged that she was assaulted and that casteist abuse was made by the MLA during a meeting of the NCP that was held at Haripad in the district on December 9.
''We have registered a case under sections 294 (B), 354, 323 of the IPC and provisions under the SC/ST Act,'' the police told PTI.
Section 294 B deals with the offence of uttering obscene words in public space while 354 deals with assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty. Section 323 deals with voluntarily causing hurt.
Two months ago, another case was registered against the MLA at Alappuzha based on a complaint lodged by another woman leader accusing him of assaulting her over some disputes.
