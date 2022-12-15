Bihar civic bodies to give notice to encroachers before demolition drive

The state assembly on Thursday passed the Bihar Municipality (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which made it mandatory for civic bodies to give prior notice to encroachers before conducting a demolition drive on public land.

The bill, tabled by Deputy Chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who also holds the Urban Development Department portfolio, was passed in the House amid uproarious scenes by Opposition members over the Saran hooch tragedy.

According to the bill, civic officials can remove temporary encroachment 24 hours after issuing a notice and permanent encroachment only after a 15-day notice period.

The state government is also coming out with a rehabilitation policy to provide alternative accommodation to slum-dwellers, whose houses were demolished during recent anti-encroachment drives, Yadav said. Authorities concerned are already conducting surveys of the affected people. According to the initial survey, the government is preparing to rehabilitate 48,000 affected slum-dwellers whose houses were demolished during recent drives in Patna, he said.

The assembly also passed the Bihar Technical Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The House was adjourned for the day after the passage of the bills. As the proceedings of the House began, BJP MLAs started raising slogans against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the Saran hooch tragedy, in which 26 people have died after consuming spurious liquor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)