HP CM Sukhu reaches Jaipur to join Bharat Jodo Yatra
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri arrived here from Delhi on Thursday night to join the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The two were accompanied by Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla.
Sukhu and the others were received at the airport by state Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mahesh Joshi, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, MLAs Rafiq Khan and Amin Kagzi and other party leaders and workers.
Sukhu will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is being led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in Dausa.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan on December 4. It will cover a distance of about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. It will complete 100 days on Friday.
The foot march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Kashmir after covering a distance of 3,570 km.
