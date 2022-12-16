Left Menu

Nation will always be indebted to armed forces: PM Modi on Vijay Diwas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 10:57 IST
Nation will always be indebted to armed forces: PM Modi on Vijay Diwas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to armed forces on Vijay Diwas, saying the nation will always be indebted to them for their role in keeping the country safe and secure.

Vijay Diwas is observed on December 16 to commemorate India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh as a sovereign country.

The prime minister tweeted, ''On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to all those brave armed forces personnel who ensured India attained an exceptional win in the 1971 war. Our nation will always be indebted to the armed forces for their role in keeping the country safe and secure.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

