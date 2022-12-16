Left Menu

Portraits of defence heroes unveiled in Mangaluru

Shenoy welcomed the dignitaries and the gathering. Artists Ramdas Shivguru and Sapna DSouza were felicitated for the portraits.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-12-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 19:23 IST
The portraits of three Indian defence heroes Gen Sunith F Fernandes, Air Chief Marshal L M Katre and Capt Omkar Nath Rao were unveiled at the Konkani wall of fame at World Konkani Centre (WKC) here on Friday.

Col G V Rao, father of Capt Omkar, unveiled the portraits along with WKC president Nandagopal Shenoy, vice president Gilbert D'Souza, secretary Giridhar Kamath and trustees of WKC.

In his speech, Col Rao said he is grateful to the WKC for the noble gesture which gives a space for his martyred son in its hall of fame.

Gilbert D'Souza said three prominent personalities have been added to the WKC’s hall of fame. They served our nation with courage and are jewels of the Konkani community. The future generations will be inspired by them, he said.

Shenoy welcomed the dignitaries and the gathering. Artists Ramdas Shivguru and Sapna D’Souza were felicitated for the portraits.

