Following are the top stories at 9.15 PM: NATION DEL96 LD INDORUSSIA-PM-PUTIN Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to Putin New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as ''the only way'' forward to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

DEL82 LD PAK-BILAWAL-INDIA Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's ''uncivilised'' personal attack on Modi new low, even for Pakistan: India New Delhi: India on Friday launched a no-holds-barred attack on Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his ''uncivilised'' outburst against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the comments were a ''new low'' even for that country.

DEL104 RAHUL-LDALL CHINA China preparing for war, Indian govt ''asleep'': Rahul Gandhi; Not Nehru's India of 1962, it's Modi's new India, BJP's response Jaipur/New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that China is preparing for war and accused the government of trying to ''ignore'' this threat, saying it was ''asleep'' and not ready to accept the situation.

DEL81 INDIA-UK-VISAS UK providing visit visas within 15 days to travellers from India: British envoy New Delhi: The UK is now providing visit visas to travellers from India within 15 days of receiving applications, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis said on Friday.

PAR13 RS-KHARGE Kharge says was not allowed to raise issue in Rajya Sabha despite Chairman's direction New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday lodged a strong protest over him not being allowed to speak despite Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's ruling that he along with two other very distinguished members could speak anytime in the House.

DEL99 ED-TMC MLA-CHARGE SHEET WB teachers recruitment 'scam': Court takes cognisance of ED charge sheet against Manik Bhattacharya, others New Delhi: A court in Kolkata has taken cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manik Bhattacharya and others in connection with the West Bengal teachers recruitment 'scam' money laundering case, the agency said Friday.

DEL95 JK-2NDLD FIRING 2 civilians killed in firing outside army camp in J-K's Rajouri; FIR registered Rajouri/Jammu: Two civilians were killed and another was injured in firing outside an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, leading to massive protests and demands for a fair probe.

BOM19 MH-COURT-LD PHARMACIST Accused in Amravati pharmacist's murder case had set up terrorist gang, NIA claims in charge-sheet Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge-sheet against 11 persons in the murder case of Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe who had shared social media posts supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma. DEL79 KIFF-BJP-TMC-TWITTER Saffron politics and Bollywood: BJP and TMC leaders fight it out on Twitter New Delhi: A political slugfest broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP leaders over comments made by actor Amitabh Bachchan and a song by playback artiste Arijit Singh at the Kolkata International Film Festival.

BUSINESS DEL72 BIZ-RBI-RAZORPAY RBI asks Razorpay, Cashfree to pause onboarding of new customers New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has asked Razorpay and Cashfree to temporarily stop the onboarding of new customers for their payment processing business, according to a source. LEGAL LGD24 DL-COURT-RIOTS-ACQUITTAL 2020 Delhi Riots: Court acquits 4 accused of charge of rioting New Delhi: A court here on Friday acquitted four people accused of rioting in 2020, saying charges against them were not proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

LGD26 SC-GUJARAT-TERROR LAW Person not indulging in organised crime after Gujarat anti-terror law's enactment, can't be prosecuted under it: SC New Delhi: If a person has not indulged in an organised crime after the enactment of the Gujarat anti-terror law in 2019, then he cannot be prosecuted under it for prior such offences, the Supreme Court has held. FOREIGN FGN16 UN-JAISHANKAR-LD TERRORISM World sees Pakistan as 'epicentre' of terrorism: EAM Jaishankar United Nations: The world sees Pakistan as the ''epicentre of terrorism'' and it should clean up its act and try to be a good neighbour, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, asserting that the world has not forgotten where the menace stems from. By Yoshita Singh PTI RDT RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)