Left Menu

Soccer-Ukraine's Zelenskiy wants to deliver peace message before World Cup final-CNN

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 22:29 IST
Soccer-Ukraine's Zelenskiy wants to deliver peace message before World Cup final-CNN

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked world soccer's governing body FIFA to let him share a message of peace before Sunday's World Cup final, CNN reported on Friday, as Russia launched one of its biggest attacks in the war. The report said he wants to appear via video link before Argentina take on defending champions France in Doha's Lusail Stadium with an expected global audience of hundreds of millions.

FIFA did not respond to repeated requests for comment, but it is unlikely to give Zelenskiy a platform, given its rules against political messages at the World Cup. Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the war, with Kyiv warning that Moscow planned a new all-out offensive early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022