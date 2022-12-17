Left Menu

BJP to protest across UP against Bhutto's comments on PM Modi

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will stage protests in every district on Saturday against Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhuttos personal comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party has said.State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issued a statement on Friday evening, terming Bhuttos statement against Modi indecent and shameful.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-12-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 10:25 IST
BJP to protest across UP against Bhutto's comments on PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will stage protests in every district on Saturday against Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's personal comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party has said.

State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issued a statement on Friday evening, terming Bhutto's statement against Modi ''indecent'' and ''shameful''. He said the party would stage protests at the district level in the entire state on Saturday.

BJP workers staged a protest in Mathura on Friday and burnt an effigy of the Pakistani minister.

State BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said party workers would hold a protest in the capital Lucknow around 12 noon.

Chaudhary said under the leadership of PM Modi, India has been recognized as a strong nation in the whole world. ''The statement of the Pakistani foreign minister, who has failed on every front, shows his frustration and disappointment,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including children; Russian missile attack hammers Ukraine's power grid, kills two and more

World News Roundup: Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including childr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022