Musk says will restore recently suspended journalists' Twitter accounts
Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 10:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
Elon Musk said on Saturday he will reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended in a controversy over publishing public data about the billionaire' s plane.
"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," he tweeted.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-Twitter exec says moving fast on moderation, as harmful content surges
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
Advertisement