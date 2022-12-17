Odisha BJP holds brainstorming session to prepare roadmap for 2024 polls

The BJP on Saturday held a brainstorming session in Bhubaneswar to prepare a roadmap for the 2024 general elections in Odisha.

The BJP held a closed-door meeting attended by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the party's Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal and other senior party functionaries.

The opposition party in Odisha defeated the BJD in the Dhamnagar by-election in November, but lost to the ruling party in the state in the Padampur bypoll held this month.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Pradhan said there are lessons to be learnt from both the Dhamnagar and Padampur bypolls, keeping the 2024 elections in mind.

''The BJP is the main opposition party in Odisha and people expect us to bring to the fore the incumbent government's inefficiency and corrupt practices. Besides politics, we will be discussing strategies for strengthening party organisation at every level,'' he said.

This meeting will help the saffron party frame a roadmap for 2024, he added.

BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said that issues discussed include ways to strengthen the party's organisation and make workers more energetic.

A blueprint has been prepared and the party will move forward according to it, he said.

Balasore's BJD MLA Swarup Das said development will be the party's agenda for the 2024 elections and party workers are charged up after the Padampur victory.

''It does not matter to us what the BJP says. The BJD will continue working for the public. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik lives in the heart of the common people,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)