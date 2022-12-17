Left Menu

GST-related cases: Decision to set up tribunal at next meeting, says CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 20:06 IST
GST-related cases: Decision to set up tribunal at next meeting, says CM
  • Country:
  • India

A decision regarding forming a tribunal would be taken in the next GST meeting, with cases relating to the indirect tax regime approaching the High Courts, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

The CM virtually participated in the 48th GST Council Meeting held under the leadership of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he opined that constituting a tribunal would help in the speedy solution and also help in revenue for the State.

Noting that some decisions pertaining to law and fitment committees were taken, Bommai said as there is exemption for the government organisations from GST, discussions were held regarding extending this facility to the government undertaking organisations like Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Board, and Electricity Board, among others.

''It was discussed as to what kind of services should be given concession, and also a few amendments. A decision in this regard will be taken in the next meeting,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022