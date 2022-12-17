GST-related cases: Decision to set up tribunal at next meeting, says CM

A decision regarding forming a tribunal would be taken in the next GST meeting, with cases relating to the indirect tax regime approaching the High Courts, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

The CM virtually participated in the 48th GST Council Meeting held under the leadership of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he opined that constituting a tribunal would help in the speedy solution and also help in revenue for the State.

Noting that some decisions pertaining to law and fitment committees were taken, Bommai said as there is exemption for the government organisations from GST, discussions were held regarding extending this facility to the government undertaking organisations like Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Board, and Electricity Board, among others.

''It was discussed as to what kind of services should be given concession, and also a few amendments. A decision in this regard will be taken in the next meeting,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)