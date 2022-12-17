BJP holds protests against Bilawal Bhutto in Mumbai and other cities

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Saturday held protests in various cities in Maharashtra against Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto for his ''objectionable and shameful'' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protests were held in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Jalna among other areas. In Mumbai, BJP workers shouted slogans against Pakistan and waved banners in all six Lok Sabha constituencies. ''Pakistan lacks the stature to comment on India and its leaders,'' Vile Parle MLA Parag Alavani of BJP said.

In Pune, a demonstration was held by BJP's Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, several MLAs and other leaders at Tilak Chowk in the morning. They burnt Pakistan's flags and raised anti-Pakistan slogans.

''We will not tolerate any statement against our prime minister. PM Narendra Modi is the one who is striving hard to save our Hindu religion, and Pakistan is unable to see it. That is why they are making such statements. In future, we will not tolerate such remarks from Pakistan,'' Bawankule said.

BJP state women's wing head Chitra Wagh, and former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol also took part in the protest.

The Pakistani foreign minister made remarks against PM Modi and slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted at the United Nations Security Council meeting the neighbouring country's support to various terror groups and described the country as the ''epicentre of terrorism''. In Nashik city in northern Maharashtra, a protest was held in Ravivar Karanja area where local leaders and activists of BJP condemned Bhutto for making the ''objectionable and shameful'' statement against the Indian prime minister.

In Jalna district in the Marathwada region, activists of BJP gathered in Badnapur town and staged a protest holding Bhutto's photo. A protest march was taken out in Partur town under former Maharashtra minister and BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar. BJP activists raised slogans and burnt the photo of Bhutto.

