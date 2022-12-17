Left Menu

Pakistan's Imran Khan says his party to dissolve two local assemblies on Dec. 23

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 21:57 IST
Pakistan's Imran Khan says his party to dissolve two local assemblies on Dec. 23
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that his party would dissolve two provincial assemblies next week, earlier than scheduled, in an attempt to build pressure on the federal government to hold early general elections.

"Next Friday (Dec. 23), we will dissolve the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies," Khan said while addressing a gathering of his supporters in the eastern city of Lahore.

His party controls two of the country's four provincial assemblies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

