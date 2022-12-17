Left Menu

BJP will not tolerate corruption in Rajasthan: Poonia

Poonia, while commenting on the musical concert held in Jaipur on Friday night on the completion of 100 days of Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra, said the Congress has lost ground and therefore, it had to pull artistes from the film industry to pull crowds for the party.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 22:34 IST
BJP will not tolerate corruption in Rajasthan: Poonia
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia Image Credit: ANI
The BJP will not tolerate corruption in Rajasthan after coming to power in the next assembly elections, the party's state president Satish Poonia said here on Saturday. The state is due to go to polls in 2023.

Calling the Congress corrupt, he said no corrupt person will be spared when the Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power in the state in 2023. Bulldozers will also be used in the state. Poonia, while commenting on the musical concert held in Jaipur on Friday night on the completion of 100 days of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, said the Congress has lost ground and therefore, it had to pull artistes from the film industry to pull crowds for the party. ''It seems that Sunidhi Chauhan has more popularity than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. And if the support of a film artist had to be taken to mobilise the crowd, then it becomes clear that the ground of the government has slipped,'' he said in a press conference. ''The Congress government has cheated the people of Rajasthan. People are suffering and want a change,'' he said. Poonia said the state government has failed to fulfil the promises it made in the 2018 election manifesto. The Ashok Gehlot-led state government completed four years on Saturday.

