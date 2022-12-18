Left Menu

Organisation in Marathwada objects to Maha govt's decision to form Kokan Development Authority

An organisation working for the development of Marathwada region in Maharashtra has criticised the Eknath Shinde-led government over its decision to form Kokan Development Authority KDA for the coastal districts of the state.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 18-12-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 17:05 IST
An organisation working for the development of Marathwada region in Maharashtra has criticised the Eknath Shinde-led government over its decision to form Kokan Development Authority (KDA) for the coastal districts of the state. President of the 'Marathwada Anushesh Nirmulan Aani Vikas Manch' Dr Sanjay Patil, who is also the spokesperson of Maharashtra Congress, claimed that the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government's announcement to form the KDA was a violation of the Nagpur Accord and Article of 371(2) of the Indian Constitution.

''How can CM Shinde decide to set up the KDA as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) already exists for the development of the coastal Kokan region. ''The formation of KDA would deprive the Marathwada and Vidharbha regions of their budgets,'' he said, while accusing the state government of conspiring to divert the funds to the coastal region.

