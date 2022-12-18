Left Menu

"Will decide before elections," says Telangana Congress MP Venkat Reddy on joining BJP

Venkat Reddy met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his chambers in Parliament in New Delhi on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 19:04 IST
Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Speculations were sparked over his joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Telangana Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. Venkat Reddy met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his chambers in Parliament in New Delhi on Friday.

"We do not have elections now. One month before the elections I will decide. I have met PM Modi for the development of my constituency," Venkat Reddy told ANI on being asked about his joining BJP. Asked about his meeting with PM, he said, "A discussion was held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have discussed the cleansing of Musi river in Nalgonda and the establishment of AIIMS hospital development."

He said he also discussed the expansion of Hyderabad - Vijayawada NH 65, the extension of MMTS to Janagam and the development of Bhuvanagiri and Janagam railway stations with the Prime Minister. Assembly polls in Telangana are slated for next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

