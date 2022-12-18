"Will decide before elections," says Telangana Congress MP Venkat Reddy on joining BJP

Speculations were sparked over his joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Telangana Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. Venkat Reddy met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his chambers in Parliament in New Delhi on Friday.

"We do not have elections now. One month before the elections I will decide. I have met PM Modi for the development of my constituency," Venkat Reddy told ANI on being asked about his joining BJP. Asked about his meeting with PM, he said, "A discussion was held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have discussed the cleansing of Musi river in Nalgonda and the establishment of AIIMS hospital development."

He said he also discussed the expansion of Hyderabad - Vijayawada NH 65, the extension of MMTS to Janagam and the development of Bhuvanagiri and Janagam railway stations with the Prime Minister. Assembly polls in Telangana are slated for next year. (ANI)

