PM Modi extends Hanukkah festival greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Benjamin Netanyahu and those celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.
Netanyahu is the prime minister-elect of Israel.
Modi tweeted, ''Hanukkah greetings to my friend @netanyahu, friends in Israel, and those celebrating this festival of lights around the world. Chag Sameach.'' PTI KR CK
