Peru president says she will replace prime minister
Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 07:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 07:00 IST
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who has said she is leading a transitional government, will replace the prime minister as part of a reshuffling of her cabinet, she told a local news channel Sunday.
The cabinet changes will take place Monday and Tuesday, she said.
