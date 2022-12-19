'He doesn't even understand the politics of Pakistan': Rashid Alvi slams Bilawal Bhutto over PM Modi remark

Left Menu

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Sunday slammed Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he doesn't deserve to be the foreign minister of Pakistan.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Sunday slammed Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he doesn't deserve to be the foreign minister of Pakistan. Speaking to ANI, Alvi said, "He (Bhutto) doesn't even understand the politics of Pakistan, I don't understand how he became the foreign minister of Pakistan. He doesn't deserve to be a leader of Pakistan."

"Our battle with PM Modi is ideological not personal. I wish the incident that took place in 2002, when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, had not happened. But, no one has the right to speak like this about our PM," he added. On the threat by Pakistan minister Shazia Marri to wage a nuclear war with India, the Congress leader said Pakistan is suffering from many problems that need to be addressed first.

"Pakistan has lost all the wars against India, their 90,000 soldiers surrendered on their knees. They do not compare with India. India is stronger in every aspect. Pakistan itself is suffering from so many problems. So they should look within before pointing fingers at others," he said. On former Congress national president Rahul Gandhi flagging 'clear threats' from alleged Chinese incursions into Indian territory, Alvi claimed PM Modi is 'scared' of China.

"Rahul Gandhi just said what the Defence minister said in Parliament. How is he anti-national? The government should look within. PM Modi is scared at the mention of China's name. He doesn't even take the name," he said. Alvi also opened up on the controversy surrounding the song 'Besharam Rang' from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

"Movies are made only for entertainment. They have no connection to reality. They should be seen like that. Also, a film is made by a writer and director, while the actor just plays a role. Akhilesh Yadav has rightly said that the BJP is only doing politics on the movie," he added. (ANI)

