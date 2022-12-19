Andhra Govt failed to implement 'Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme, alleges BJP

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar has raised the issue of improper implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission - Har Ghar Jal in Andhra Pradesh, ever since the mission was launched in 2019. The ambitious mission is aimed at providing safe drinking water to every household in the country.

Dinakar on Sunday said that as per information received from the Ministry of Jal Shakti through the Right to Information Act, so far, 10.65 crore households in the entire country, including 32.99 lakh households in Andhra Pradesh, are getting safe drinking water through taps. He said that the scheme has so far achieved the target of 55.23 per cent coverage of rural households across the country but in Andhra Pradesh, only 34.66 per cent has been covered.

Dinakar alleged the lack of sincerity on the part of the YSRCP Government in implementing the scheme is the main reason for Andhra Pradesh lagging behind other states of the country in providing safe drinking water to its people. He also alleged that the central government has already allocated Rs 7,804.20 crore out of its share of Rs 8,956.30 crore in the estimated total cost of Rs 18,004.70 crore required for the implementation of this scheme in the last three years, while the allocation made by the state as its share is 'Nil'.

"The incomplete planning and slow action of the Government in Andhra Pradesh has become a curse for the people," Dinakar said. He even alleged that the state government led by CM Jaganmohan Reddy is not sincere. (ANI)

