Left Menu

Steadily moving closer to our dream of 'Golden Goa': CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of the states Liberation Day and said they were steadily inching closer towards the dream of a Golden Goa.The coastal state was liberated from the Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.It is a pride to be a part of the progressive journey of Goas Development.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-12-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 10:45 IST
Steadily moving closer to our dream of 'Golden Goa': CM Sawant
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of the state's Liberation Day and said they were steadily inching closer towards the dream of a ''Golden Goa''.

The coastal state was liberated from the Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

"It is a pride to be a part of the progressive journey of Goa's Development. We are steadily inching closer to our dream of a 'Golden Goa'. Warm greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of #GoaLiberationDay," Sawant said in a message on Twitter.

He said the sacrifices and efforts of the revolutionary freedom fighters will be eternally cherished.

"I take this opportunity to salute the brave soldiers of Indian Armed Forces who led 'Operation Vijay' and bestowed the state of Goa with 'Liberation' from a centuries long colonial oppression," the CM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022