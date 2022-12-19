Left Menu

Lalrinawma to be sworn in as Mizoram minister on Tuesday

Lalrinawma who resigned as Deputy Speaker of the Mizoram Assembly would be sworn in as a state minister on Tuesday, an official said. Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati would administer the oath of office to Lalrinawma at a function to be held at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, the official said.

Lalrinawma to be sworn in as Mizoram minister on Tuesday
Lalrinawma who resigned as Deputy Speaker of the Mizoram Assembly would be sworn in as a state minister on Tuesday, an official said. Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati would administer the oath of office to Lalrinawma at a function to be held at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, the official said. K Beichuua resigned from the Zoramthanga ministry on December 13. Beichhua said the CM told him to resign as he wanted to reshuffle the ministry.

Beichhua's resignation was accepted by the Governor on December 13 and his portfolios were allocated to the chief minister till further order.

