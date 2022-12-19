Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-12-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:02 IST
MP Assembly adjourned for the day after MLAs pay tribute to departed leaders
The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned before lunch on Monday on the first day of the winter session after legislators paid tributes to departed leaders and the listed business was cleared.

As soon as the House convened, Speaker Girish Gautam referred to leaders who had passed away, including former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM Kamal Nath, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh hailed Yadav's qualities of head and heart, and praised the contribution of departed leaders like former members Phool Chandra Verma, Manoj Kumar Mandavi and Bhagwat Prasad Guru, former Union ministers R Muthiah, Manikrao Hodlya Gavit, Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju and Yoginder K Alagh.

CM Chouhan also mentioned the great sacrifice of freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaq Ullah Khan, who were hanged by the British on December 19 in 1927.

A two-minute silence was observed to honour the departed leaders after which the Speaker adjourned the house for 10 minutes. Once it re-assembled, the House transacted the listed business before lunch.

Gautam then adjourned the session till Tuesday.

