Left Menu

Kerala Govt cheating farmers over buffer zone issue: Cong

ccusing the Kerala Government of cheating the farmers over the issue of buffer zones along the protected areas, Senior Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said that the Kerala Government is taking a hypocritic stand on the issue.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:50 IST
Kerala Govt cheating farmers over buffer zone issue: Cong
Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Accusing the Kerala Government of cheating the state's farmers over the issue of buffer zones along protected areas, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said that state Government is taking a hypocritic stand on the issue. "The survey report is wrong. But to say that the same will be submitted to the Supreme Court is utter fraud and hypocrisy," said Chennithala speaking to media persons.

He said that the Kerala Minister's statement that the flawed report will be submitted to the Supreme Court cannot be accepted under any circumstances. "The decision to submit this flawed report to the Supreme Court is a gross betrayal and murder of the farmers," he added. Hinting that a new report might be prepared, Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Sunday said that the report would not be submitted before the Supreme Court in its present form.

"The Kerala government should have adopted the positions of the governments of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and others. Zero buffer zone should have been adopted," said the Congress leader. He alleged that the government at first decided to have a 3 km buffer zone and then a 1 km buffer zone. "The satellite survey report cannot be accepted under any circumstances," Ramesh Chennithala added.

The survey was conducted by the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre and it had identified nearly 50 thousand structures like schools, houses, hospitals etc in 115 villages. However, it was alleged that the survey missed out on small huts and shops and tiny buildings which fall under the tree cover.

The survey was being conducted due to a June 3 order of the Supreme Court which said that every protected area of the country should have a mandatory eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of 1 km. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022