Bihar's bicameral legislature adjourned sine die

PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Both Houses of the legislature in Bihar were adjourned sine die on Monday, bringing the winter session to a close.

The session commenced on December 13.

Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary and Chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur respectively adjourned the assembly and the legislative council amid a walkout staged by the opposition BJP over deaths caused by the consumption of spurious liquor in Saran district.

Highlights of the five-day session included the passing of a Rs 19,048.98 crore Appropriation Bill and an amendment to the Municipality Act that makes prior notice to encroachers mandatory before demolition of structures illegally erected on government land.

