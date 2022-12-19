NATA invites Andhra CM Jagan for meetings in USA
North American Telugu Association (NATA) has invited Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to participate in the Telugu Maha Sabhalu (conferences) to be held at Dallas Convention Centre in USA from June 30 to July 2, 2023. NATA president Dr Korasapati Sridhar Reddy called on the Chief Minister at his camp office here, an official release said on Monday.
He was accompanied by AP Government Special Representative Pratap Reddy Bhimireddy, and other NATA members.
