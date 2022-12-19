Anubrata Mondal case: TMC says it has full faith in judiciary

The TMC on Monday came out with a guarded response to a Delhi court issuing warrant to produce party leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with a cattle smuggling case, and said it has full faith in the judiciary while asserting the BJP's game plan to malign Opposition leaders will stand exposed.

A Delhi court on Monday issued a warrant to produce Mondal, lodged in an Asansol jail, in connection with a money laundering case related to the cattle smuggling case in West Bengal. Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president, was arrested by the CBI in August this year.

''We have full faith in the judiciary. The BJP has been trying to tarnish the image of our party leaders by using central agencies and arresting our party leaders in various cases. But the BJP's script (game plan) to malign us will be exposed very soon. Anubrata is the tiger of Birbhum,'' senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said.

Echoing him, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said the party stands by Mondal.

''We stand by Anubrata Mondal as we feel he has been victimised by the BJP and the central agencies in view of the panchayat polls next year,'' he said.

The West Bengal BJP, however, dubbed the allegations as baseless.

''The BJP has nothing to do with the corruption cases being probed by the CBI or ED. The TMC is trying to politicise the issue to save its own skin,'' party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, it registered the money laundering case following an FIR by the CBI in Kolkata against Satish Kumar, the then commandant of the BSF.

The FIR alleged that Mondal, along with Kumar, other public servants and private persons, was involved in the multi-crore rupees cattle smuggling racket.

In July, the ED arrested former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.

