"Did incidents not occur in Delhi, MP, UP..." Jharkhand CM raises eyebrows on tribal girl's murder in Sahibganj

Raising concerns over rising incidents of crimes against women, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that efforts should be made to crush such incidents. While reacting to the questions about Sahibganj's murder case, Jharkhand CM asked why only the Sahibganj case is being discussed while these types of incidents take place in other states too including the national capital.

"On Sahibganj woman murdered-chopped off, J'khand CM says, "Did incidents not occur in Delhi, MP, UP? I think these perversions are a matter of concern. Why are they cropping up and how to resolve them is a matter to discuss. Efforts should be made to crush such incidents..." Soren said talking to the reporters. His remarks came over a case where the body of a 22-year-old tribal woman was found in 12 pieces in Jharkhand's Sahebganj on Sunday.

The probe in the Sahibganj murder case in Jharkhand has revealed that the victim's husband allegedly murdered her over a personal dispute, informed Santhal DIG Sudarshan Prasad Mandal on Sunday. Police had earlier detained the victim's husband as a suspect in the crime. The accused has been identified as Dildar Ansari.

According to the police, some parts of the body are still missing. A search is underway to locate those missing body parts, added the police. Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs protested outside the Jharkhand Assembly on the first day of its winter session against the case. Alleging a "total collapse" of law and order in the state, the opposition party in the state (BJP ) was agitating against the killing of the Paharia tribal girl.

The BJP has alleged "Bangladeshi infiltration and appeasement policy of Hemant Soren government responsible for this". They have demanded capital punishment for the accused and are also demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister.

Seth, on Sunday as well, took note of the killing and said that the incident was extremely cruel and demanded that the accused should be hanged. "This is an extremely inhuman act. Killing a primitive tribe Paharia girl and cutting her body in pieces is extreme cruelty. The accused should be hanged till death by handing over the case to a fast-track court," said Seth.

"The killing of the Paharia tribe girl in Sahibganj by Dildar Ansari with an electric saw is an example of the state government's appeasement politics. It is surprising that the Mombatti (candle) gang is completely silent on this issue. Silent on murder," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)