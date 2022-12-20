Left Menu

White House: Expiration of COVID-era restrictions does not mean southern border is open

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 01:21 IST
White House: Expiration of COVID-era restrictions does not mean southern border is open

The White House said on Monday an expiration of COVID-19-era restrictions blocking migrants at the U.S.- Mexico border does not mean the southern border is open.

U.S. lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, on Sunday pressed President Joe Biden to take action to manage an expected wave of asylum seekers at the southern border when such restrictions end this week.

The policy, known as Title 42, is due to end on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
2
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
3
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global
4
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022