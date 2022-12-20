U.S. Supreme Court's Roberts temporarily blocks end to pandemic-era border restrictions

Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts on Monday at the request of Republican officials in 19 states temporarily blocked the Biden administration from later this week ending a pandemic-era policy of rapidly expelling migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican officials led by the attorneys general in Arizona and Louisiana on Monday asked the Supreme Court to act after a federal appeals court on Friday declined to put on hold a judge's ruling last month that invalidated an emergency order known as Title 42. The policy is set to expire Wednesday.

