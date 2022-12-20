Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court's Roberts temporarily blocks end to pandemic-era border restrictions

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 03:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 03:29 IST
Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts on Monday at the request of Republican officials in 19 states temporarily blocked the Biden administration from later this week ending a pandemic-era policy of rapidly expelling migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican officials led by the attorneys general in Arizona and Louisiana on Monday asked the Supreme Court to act after a federal appeals court on Friday declined to put on hold a judge's ruling last month that invalidated an emergency order known as Title 42. The policy is set to expire Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

