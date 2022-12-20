Maha: Rival Munde cousins claim lead in gram panchayat polls

Cousins and political rivals Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dhananjay Munde and Bharatiya Janata Party's Pankaja Munde on Tuesday claimed an upper hand in the gram panchayat polls in Maharashtra's Beed district.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Pankaja said, ''We are leading in Beed district and in Parli constituency. People have shown faith in the BJP and have helped candidates supported by the party win (the gram panchayat elections).'' At least 7,751 gram panchayats in Maharashtra went to polls on December 18. The results will be declared on Tuesday. The gram panchayat elections are generally not contested based on affiliation to political parties.

Speaking to reporters, Parli MLA and Pankaja's cousin Dhananjay Munde claimed, ''Candidates supported by the NCP have taken a big lead in the gram panchayat polls. It will be obvious when the final results come out that the NCP is ahead in Parli and Ambajogai talukas.'' The NCP was also leading in Majalgaon, Gevrai and Beed, he added.

