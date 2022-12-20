Left Menu

Govt suggested to consider conducting TNMC election online

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 18:21 IST
Govt suggested to consider conducting TNMC election online
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has suggested to the State government to conduct elections to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) through online/ e-voting.

Justice R Subramanian gave the suggestion while disposing two writ petitions from Dr S Syed Thahir Hussain of Madurai and another, today Earlier in the first week of this month, the judge had directed the government to postpone the elections to the Council by three months.

This interim order passed on December 6 was based on the submission by Advocate-General R Shamugasundaram that the Tamil Nadu Medical Registration Act governing the elections and other issues will be thoroughly revised in three months.

Recording the submission, the judge had directed the government to revisit the 1914 Act within three months and to conduct the elections thereafter.

The petitions sought to quash the notification dated October 19, 2022, which notified elections to the TNMC Election and prayed for a direction to the State Chief Secretary and the Health Secretary to make provisions for online voting system. It also sought to appoint a retired judge of the High Court as an independent administrator to conduct the election within a timeframe to be fixed by the Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022