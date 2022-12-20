Left Menu

Basavaraj Horatti likely to be elected unopposed as Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 20:12 IST
Basavaraj Horatti likely to be elected unopposed as Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLC Basavaraj Horatti is all set to return as the Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, with his election likely to be unopposed.

The 76-year old, who is a MLC from West Teachers' constituency, on Tuesday filed his nomination papers as the BJP’s candidate for the Legislative Council Chairman election, scheduled on Wednesday.

With no other candidate in the fray so far, Horatti is likely to be elected unopposed.

The BJP has a majority in the 75-member Upper House of the state legislature with 39 MLCs, excluding acting chairman Raghunathrao Malkapure, while Congress has 26, JD(S) eight, and there is one Independent.

A section within the BJP, especially from the party old guard, wanted Malkapure, who is from the Kuruba community to continue as the Chairman, instead of Horatti, who recently joined the party.

''I'm satisfied that the BJP has kept its word...I have no discontentment (because of some resentment),'' Horatti told reporters in response to a question after filing nomination. Horatti, elected as MLC eight successive times from 1980, had ended his long association with the JD(S), earlier this year and joined the BJP.

He had subsequently won the council polls from the West Teachers’ constituency on a BJP ticket, and won.

Considered to be among the senior-most MLCs, Horatti was seen as JD(S)'s prominent Lingayat face from north Karnataka for long.

He had been State Education Minister, and had earlier been elected as the Chairman of the Legislative Council in February 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022