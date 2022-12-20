BRS to initiate party programmes in various states after Christmas

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to initiate its party programmes in various states after Christmas. Several political leaders, writers and others, who expressed solidarity with Rao when he opened the party office in the national capital on December 14, have stated their readiness to join the party, BRS sources said on Tuesday.

Rao is expected to address a press conference in the national capital at the end of this month to announce the BRS policies and the party's action plan for the future.

As per Rao's slogan of 'Ab ki bar kisan sarkar' when he had unveiled the party flag on December 9 after the Election Commission approved the party's name change from TRS to BRS, the party plans to launch its Kisan (farmer) Cells in Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by the end of this month.

The sources said many people from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh are talking to Rao, also known as KCR, to join BRS to work under his leadership.

Meanwhile, Rao is holding discussions with writers, literary figures and song writers in various Indian languages like Kannada, Oriya and Marathi as part of efforts to spread the ideology of BRS, they said.

The ideology of BRS will be propagated through literature and songs in the respective languages.

Seeking to expand its electoral footprint beyond Telangana, the TRS in October last had changed its name as BRS.

Rao had received a communication earlier this month from the Election Commission about the approval of the change of name to BRS.

Rao had formed the TRS in 2001 to fight for the formation of a separate state Telangana out of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

