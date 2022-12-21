Left Menu

Why just Cong, why just Bharat Jodo Yatra: Pawan Khera after Mandaviya letter to Rahul on Covid concerns

The retort came after the minister wrote to Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid protocols could not be followed. Please announce Covid protocols, we will follow them, Khera told reporters here Why just Rahul Gandhi, why just Congress party, why just Bharat Jodo Yatra he asked.

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 21-12-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 12:29 IST
Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Noting that the BJP is taking out yatras in Karnataka and Rajasthan, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday asked if Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had sent letters to them too. The retort came after the minister wrote to Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid protocols could not be followed. ''Please announce Covid protocols, we will follow them,'' Khera told reporters here ''Why just Rahul Gandhi, why just Congress party, why just Bharat Jodo Yatra?'' he asked. In his letter addressed to Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, Mandaviya said three MPs from Rajasthan -- P P Chaudhary, Nihal Chand and Devji Patel -- had flagged concerns. They requested him that Covid protocols, including the use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during the march and only those who are vaccinated be allowed to participate.

The yatra entered Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan on Wednesday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

