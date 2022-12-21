Himachal govt to probe scam in pipe purchase, recruitment

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday said the government may form a commission to probe the purchase of pipes and recruitment of employees in the state's Jal Shakti department done during the tenure of the BJP government. A large number of people were recruited without following the procedure and there is a question of purchase of pipes worth Rs 2,200 crores, now dumped all over the state, Agnihotri told The PTI. The government will test the quality of pipes and also whether they were bought at a premium and in excess to what was required, the minister, who also holds the portfolio of Jal Shakti Vibhag, said. He said formation of a commission to probe the alleged scam in all government recruitment made by the Jai Ram government would be discussed in the cabinet.

The Congress had on October 29 released a 23-page paper ''loot ki Chhoot'' charging the previous dispensation with acts of omission and commission during its tenure.

Agnihotri, the then leader of Opposition, had said that Congress will constitute a commission to probe all irregularities in recruitment including appointments made by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and the Staff Selection Board.

The 'charge sheet' had also made reference to jobs given to people from outside Himachal and also alleged that people from Seraj and Dharampur – constituencies of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and former Jal Shakti Minister Mohinder Singh – were preferred for jobs.

Current Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh, who was the chairman of Congress Campaign Committee then, had also said that once voted to power, the party will probe irregularities in purchases made during COVID 19 pandemic.

The party had also charged the government with corruption in outsourcing of appointment, mining mafia raj, scams in several departments such as Jal Shakti, public works, education, civil supplies, and electricity in its quasi manifesto.

