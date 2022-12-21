Left Menu

Putin hails Russian "heroes", says Moscow will meet goals in Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-12-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 17:43 IST
Putin hails Russian "heroes", says Moscow will meet goals in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Russia would fulfil all the goals of its military campaign in Ukraine as he heralded Russian soldiers and defence chiefs as "heroes" in a speech in Moscow.

Speaking at an end-of-year meeting of Russia's top defence chiefs, Putin said the NATO military alliance was using its full capabilities against Russia and urged the assembled military leaders to use their experience gained fighting in Syria and during the 10 months of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

