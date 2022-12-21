Russia's Shoigu: We are destroying Ukraine's military capacity
Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 17:57 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia's forces were actively destroying Ukraine's military potential and accused the West of trying to "drag out" the conflict in Ukraine. Speaking to President Vladimir Putin and Russia's top military leaders at an end-of-year conference, Shoigu also said the recent mobilisation drive - which called up 300,000 reservists to the armed forces - had been a serious test for the country and the army, but had increased Russia's combat capabilities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergei Shoigu
- Vladimir Putin
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Defence
- Russia
- West
- Shoigu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada to provide C$15 million for Ukraine demining
Canada to provide C$15 million for Ukraine demining
WRAPUP 4-Ukraine warns of emergency blackouts after more missile hits
Russia deploys defence missile system on Kuril island near Japan
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Russia hits Ukraine power grid with more missiles