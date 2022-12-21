Russia's Shoigu: We are destroying Ukraine's military capacity

Left Menu

21-12-2022
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia's forces were actively destroying Ukraine's military potential and accused the West of trying to "drag out" the conflict in Ukraine. Speaking to President Vladimir Putin and Russia's top military leaders at an end-of-year conference, Shoigu also said the recent mobilisation drive - which called up 300,000 reservists to the armed forces - had been a serious test for the country and the army, but had increased Russia's combat capabilities.

