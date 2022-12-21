Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION: DEL80 LD ALL COVID INDIA Covid at centrestage: random testing at airports, three BF.7 variants detected and a political storm too New Delhi/Nuh: Covid was back at the centre of India’s health and political map on Wednesday with the government advising people to get vaccinated and mask up, and saying random sample testing will be conducted at airports for passengers arriving from China and other countries.

DEL62 SONIA-2NDLD CPP Sonia Gandhi accuses govt of blocking parliamentary debate, trying to delegitimise judiciary, adopting divisive policies New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the government for ''stubbornly'' refusing a discussion on the India-China border issue in Parliament, saying silence on matters of serious concern has become its defining feature. She also accused the Centre of making a calculated attempt to ''delegitimise'' the judiciary, terming it as a ''troubling new development''.

PAR29 PAR-2NDLD MARITIME-ANTI-PIRACY Parliament passes anti-piracy bill to ensure maritime security New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill which provides for prevention of maritime piracy and stringent punishment to those convicted of such crimes.

PAR32 LS-LD SHAH Criminals involved in drug trade to be put behind bars in two years: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday vowed to put big criminals involved in narcotics trafficking behind bars in the next two years, saying profits from the drug trade were being used to finance terrorism and the ''dirty money'' was detrimental to the country's economy.

DEL77 RJ-YATRA-RAHUL GANDHI-MESSAGE Many youth end up in gig economy, get no job security: Rahul Gandhi Alwar: Youth from across India come to Rajasthan to study and hope for good jobs, but many end up in the new ''gig economy'' which offers little security despite government efforts, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Wednesday. CAL5 AR-BORDER-CONNECTIVITY Tawang to get more mobile towers for better connectivity after India-China clash Itanagar: To improve connectivity near the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, the government has decided to install more mobile towers, a senior official of the Tawang district said on Wednesday.

BOM23 MH-BORDER DISPUTE-LD MINISTER Will enter Karnataka like China invaded..., says Sanjay Raut on Maha-K'taka border row Nagpur: Amid the simmering border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday stoked a controversy, saying they will enter the neighbouring southern state the way China has ''invaded'' Indian territory.

DEL69 LSQ-KUDANKULAM Russia offers advanced fuel for Kudankulam nuclear power plant: Centre New Delhi: Russia has offered a more advanced fuel option for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) in Tamil Nadu, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

LEGAL LGD15 DL-COURT-CORRUPTION Chronic corruption severely hampered India's ardent pursuit of economic dynamism: Court New Delhi: Chronic corruption has severely hampered India's ardent pursuit of economic dynamism, a special CBI court said here on Wednesday while convicting a former top BSNL officer in a disproportionate assets case.

LGD12 DL-HC-FORCES-VACANCIES HC asks Centre to fill SSB, CAPF vacancies advertised in 2016, 2018 New Delhi: The Delhi High Court directed the Centre on Wednesday to fill the vacancies for various posts in the Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), which were advertised in 2016 and 2018 respectively, and offer appointment to the candidates within four weeks.

LGD16 UP-COURT-JAYA PRADA UP court issues non-bailable warrant against former MP Jaya Prada Bareilly: A special court in Rampur has issued an arrest warrant against former parliamentarian Jaya Prada in two cases related to violation of model code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

FOREIGN FGN55 US-INDIA-LD CHINA Chinese aggression another reason to strengthen India-US ties: US lawmakers Washington: The latest Chinese aggression against India is yet another reminder of why a strong Indo-US security partnership is crucial to their national security, top American lawmakers have said. By Lalit K Jha FGN37 PAK-PM-TERRORISM Pakistan PM Sharif vows to 'crush the nefarious designs' of terrorists Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday vowed to ''crush the nefarious designs'' of terrorists who intended to spread chaos in Pakistan and asserted that the State would not bow down to any militant group, amid a resurgence in terror incidents across the country.

FGN44 CHINA-VIRUS Chinese health experts warn of new COVID variants amid cases spike Beijing: Chinese health experts have warned that a new wave of coronavirus infections that have hit China may result in new variants, prompting authorities to set up a nationwide network of hospitals to monitor mutations of the deadly virus.

FGN52 NEPAL-LD SOBHRAJ Nepal Supreme Court orders release of serial killer Charles Sobhraj Kathmandu: Nepal's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of notorious French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, a Frenchman of Indian and Vietnamese parentage who has been in jail here since 2003 on murder charges. By Shirish B Pradhan PTI IJT

