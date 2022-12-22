Left Menu

Biden tells Zelenskyy: 'It's an honour to be by your side'

Biden told Zelenskyy that Ukrainians inspire the world, before the two leaders began an Oval Office summit that was Zelenskyys first known trip outside his home country since Russia invaded in February. Biden also warned that Russia is trying to use winter as a weapon in the war.Zelenskyy said he wanted to visit the United States at an earlier time, but could not.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked President Joe Biden, U.S. lawmakers and “ordinary people” of America for their support as he visited the White House on Wednesday. Biden told Zelenskyy that Ukrainians “inspire the world,” before the two leaders began an Oval Office summit that was Zelenskyy's first known trip outside his home country since Russia invaded in February. In a brief remarks before reporters, Biden told Zelenskyy that “it's an honor to be by your side” and he pledged continued financial, military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Biden also warned that Russia is “trying to use winter as a weapon'' in the war.

Zelenskyy said he wanted to visit the United States at an earlier time, but could not. He stressed that the “war is not over” and that his country faces many challenges in battling Russia.(AP) AMS

