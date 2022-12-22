Left Menu

Zelenskiy open to pursuing 'just peace' but Putin not willing, Biden says

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 03:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 03:31 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he felt Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was open to pursuing "just peace" to end the war in Ukraine but that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not show any signs of wanting to end the conflict.

"You're open to pursuing a just peace," Biden said to Zelenskiy in a joint press briefing, adding that Putin had "no intention of stopping this cruel war."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

