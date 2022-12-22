Zelenskiy open to pursuing 'just peace' but Putin not willing, Biden says
Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 03:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 03:31 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he felt Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was open to pursuing "just peace" to end the war in Ukraine but that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not show any signs of wanting to end the conflict.
"You're open to pursuing a just peace," Biden said to Zelenskiy in a joint press briefing, adding that Putin had "no intention of stopping this cruel war."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Ukraine
- Joe Biden
- Ukrainian
- Russian
- Biden
- Zelenskiy
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Putin
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Judge dismisses Khashoggi lawsuit against Saudi prince; Biden granted him immunity
TSMC triples Arizona chip plant investment, Biden hails project
Russian G20 Sherpa praises India for putting 'women-led development' as key priority
ANALYSIS-G7 Russian oil price cap evolves from revenue squeeze to market anchor
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield hit by drone strike