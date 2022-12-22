Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 03:47 IST
Biden: 'Not at all worried' about holding together international coalition supporting Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he is "not at all worried" about holding together an international coalition supporting Ukraine and he has never seen the NATO alliance or the European Union more united.

"I see no sign of there being any change. We all know what's at stake here," Biden said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House.

