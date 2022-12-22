EC proposal to cap anonymous cash donations under examination: Govt in Rajya Sabha
- Country:
- India
A proposal of the Election Commission to cap individual anonymous political donations to Rs 2,000 from the present Rs 20,000 is under examination, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
Asked whether all political parties were consulted, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju responded in a negative in a written reply.
''The proposal is under examination,'' he said on being asked whether the poll panel has proposed reducing anonymous political donations to Rs 2,000 from Rs 20,000 and cap cash donations at 20 per cent or at a maximum of Rs 20 crore.
In September this year, the Election Commission had proposed bringing down anonymous political donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 and cap cash donations at 20 per cent or at a maximum of Rs 20 crore to cleanse election funding of black money.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar had written to Law Minister Rijiju recommending a slew of amendments to the Representation of the People (RP) Act.
The proposals were aimed at ushering in reforms and transparency in donations received by political parties, and also the expenditure incurred by candidates trying their luck at the hustings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- Rajiv Kumar
- Law Minister
- Kiren Rijiju
ALSO READ
PM Modi welcomes Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to officiate on Rajya Sabha's Chair
Parliament session being held at a time when India is beginning journey of 'Amrit Kaal' and assuming G-20 presidency: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.
PM says 'son of soil' Jagdeep Dhankhar, as Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman, will help uphold democratic values.
Vice President Dhankhar will uphold democratic values, says PM while welcoming him in Rajya Sabha
We buy oil from multiple sources but sensible to get best deal for Indian people: EAM Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha on oil import from Russia.