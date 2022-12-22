Left Menu

EC proposal to cap anonymous cash donations under examination: Govt in Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 16:30 IST
A proposal of the Election Commission to cap individual anonymous political donations to Rs 2,000 from the present Rs 20,000 is under examination, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Asked whether all political parties were consulted, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju responded in a negative in a written reply.

''The proposal is under examination,'' he said on being asked whether the poll panel has proposed reducing anonymous political donations to Rs 2,000 from Rs 20,000 and cap cash donations at 20 per cent or at a maximum of Rs 20 crore.

In September this year, the Election Commission had proposed bringing down anonymous political donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 and cap cash donations at 20 per cent or at a maximum of Rs 20 crore to cleanse election funding of black money.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar had written to Law Minister Rijiju recommending a slew of amendments to the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

The proposals were aimed at ushering in reforms and transparency in donations received by political parties, and also the expenditure incurred by candidates trying their luck at the hustings.

