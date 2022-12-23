Lok Sabha adjourned sine die on Friday. The Lok Sabha was adjourned six days ahead of schedule. The session, which commenced on December 7, was to conclude on December 29, subject to exigencies of business.

In the Business Advisory Council (BAC) meeting of Lok Sabha, it was unanimously decided to adjourn the winter session of Parliament sine die on December 23, sources said on Tuesday. Opposition parties repeatedly disrupted the House proceedings, demanding a discussion on the border clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal.

The Lok Sabha witnessed five adjournments on Thursday. During Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha yesterday, when the opposition members were protesting, demanding discussion over the India-China border issue, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, that the Business Advisory Committee has decided to adjourn the House sine die on Friday.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began December 7 and was slated to have 17 working days till December 29. (ANI)

