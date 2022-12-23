Congress is irrelevant, says Union Minister Tomar, questions need for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday slammed the Congress over the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra saying that the grand old Party has become irrelevant and Bharat Jodo Yatra is just an attempt to save its existence. "There is no question of panic for BJP, Congress has become irrelevant in the whole country, now an attempt is being made to save its existence through this Bharat Jodo yatra," said the BJP leader.

Speaking to ANI, he slammed Congress and questioned the need for a Bharat Jodo Yatra. "No one can see India breaking up. The whole country is united from all sides and its strength is increasing," he said, adding that the Congress leaders are not able to digest the fact that a new India is being built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Central Government has asked the Congress Party to strictly follow the Covid 19 guidelines during the Bharat Jodo Yatra or postpone it.

"Follow the COVID guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate," Madaviya had written in a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Mandaviya had also requested to postpone the foot march if following the protocol is not possible.

Will the Congress postpone the Bharat Jodo Yatra? This is the biggest question that is doing the rounds in Delhi's political circles. The Bharat Jodo Yatra which is currently in Haryana will be entering the national capital on Saturday, December 24. The central Government has already held several meetings over the recent surge in Covid cases in the country with the arrival of a new BF.7. This new variant has been responsible for the increase in the number of Covid 19 cases in China and other parts of Europe and the United States of America.

The Congress leaders slammed the central government accusing it of trying to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra Reacting to the Union Health Minister's letter to Congress, party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "I want to ask BJP did PM Modi follow COVID protocols during Gujarat Polls? I think Mansukh Mandaviya is not liking Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra but people are liking it and joining it. Mandaviya has been deputed to divert the public's attention."

Reacting to the letter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lashed out at the BJP saying that the BJP has been "alarmed" at the popularity of the foot march in the state. "The BJP and the Modi government are so alarmed by the huge turnout in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan that they are writing letters to Rahul Gandhi to follow the Covid-19 protocol in Rajasthan," Gehlot had said while talking to the reporters. (ANI)

