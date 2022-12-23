Maha: Last rites of BJP MLA Mukta Tilak performed in Pune

The last rites of BJP MLA Mukta Tilak were performed at an electric crematorium in Maharashtra's Pune city on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Tilak at Kesariwadi, where her mortal remains were kept for people to pay their last respect.

The BJP's state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, state ministers Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan and other BJP leaders attended the last rites.

Tilak (57), who represented the Kasba Peth Assembly segment in Pune city, was battling cancer and died of the ailment at a hospital on Thursday. She was diagnosed with the disease five years ago and was admitted to the hospital 10 days ago.

Before becoming an MLA in 2019, Tilak served as the mayor of Pune city.

She was a great-granddaughter-in-law of freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak.

She is survived by husband Shailesh Tilak, a daughter and a son, a local BJP functionary said.

Despite her ailment, Tilak had travelled to Mumbai from Pune to cast her vote during the Rajya Sabha and Maharashtra Legislative Council elections held in May and June this year, respectively, which earned praise in political circles.

